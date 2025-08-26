/Ukraine’s general in London: Is Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s waiting to replace Zelensky as Ukraine's future president?

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, ambassador to the UK and Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, declined a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance following his February Oval Office showdown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Guardian reported, citing unnamed sources. It was a small moment, but it showed the position Zaluzhnyi is in. He is no longer Ukraine’s army chief, but he is still one of the most popular figures in the country, and many wonder if he could one day run for president.

From army leader to diplomat: Zaluzhnyi's journey through ranks

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zaluzhnyi led Ukraine’s defence in the first years of the war with Russia. Polls show he is trusted by millions and is the only person who could seriously challenge Zelensky in an election. In February 2024, Zelensky removed him as commander-in-chief and sent him to London as ambassador. Officially, it was a move to bring “new ideas.” But many in Ukraine saw it as a way to sideline him.

The general’s new life looks very different. He rides the London Underground, goes to theatre shows with his wife, and even posed for Vogue. But in his embassy office, he still studies battlefield footage and speaks with commanders back home. Visitors, from MPs to businessmen, often come to the embassy, curious about his political future. Even Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former adviser, offered to help him. Zaluzhnyi said no.

How is Zaluzhnyi's relationship with Zelensky?

Zaluzhnyi has promised not to criticise Zelensky while the war goes on. Still, tensions between them are no secret. They clashed over strategy before and after Russia’s invasion. His rising popularity also made Zelensky’s team uneasy. Yet when Trump humiliated Zelensky in Washington earlier this year, Zaluzhnyi posted a photo of the two men together, writing, “The road ahead won’t be easy, but together, we will overcome every challenge.”

Will he run for president?