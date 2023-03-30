Russia says arrested US journalist Gershkovich was involved in activities 'not related to journalism'

Maria Zakhrova, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said on Thursday (March 30) that activities of arrested US journalist were 'not related to journalism'. Russia on Thursday first detained and then arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich (31) on suspicion of spying. He is first foreign journalist to be arrested under such suspicions in post-Soviet Russia. His arrest is likely to strain relations between Russia and the US. The relation are already at a low point due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Relevant statements have been made through our security services... I think (they) will also provide it publicly, and you will have an opportunity to verify it," Zakharova said in a briefing. She said that the public would have an opportunity to verify Moscow's claims of espionage.

Watch | Russia arrests US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charge

The Wall Street Journal said it was deeply concerned for Gershkovich's safety and vehemently denied the claim from the FSB security service that he was "spying in the interests of the American government".

If convicted of spying, Gershkovich may face a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

His arrest has elicited criticism from the West.

French foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said Paris was "particularly worried" and condemned "the repressive attitude of Russia" towards Russian and foreign media.

International media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it was "alarmed by what looks like retaliation".

RSF said Gershkovich "was investigating the military company Wagner" -- a mercenary group playing a prominent role in Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

While the FSB noted Gershkovich was working with Russian foreign ministry press accreditation, it said he was detained "while attempting to obtain classified information" on Russia's military.

(With inputs from agencies)

