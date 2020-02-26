Russia: Police seize custom-made 'batmobile' over roadworthy rule

Road safety rules in Russia landed even the Batman in trouble on Wednesday after police seized a custom-made batmobile-like vehicle in central Moscow after it found that it was neither registered nor certified as roadworthy.

In a statement, authorities said the police declared the so-called batmobile as "unsafe" after inspection because it was not "manufactured within factory conditions".

Officials also said that the vehicle's dimensions "exceeded acceptable norms".

According to reports, the 32-year-old owner who was missing when police seized the vehicle, is now being investigated for road safety rules violations.

The charges are related to vehicle's lack of documentation, its excessive weight or size, as well as its irregular features that are not permitted on road-driven vehicles.