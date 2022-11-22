Russia ‘not aiming to change Ukraine regime’, says Kremlin spokesperson

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia is no longer interested in changing the government in Ukraine and the main goal behind the “special operation” is to help the Russian sympathisers in the various parts of the country and to combat the so-called “anti-Russian enclave”. During a press briefing regarding the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Kremlin said that it "no longer has in its sights" a change of government in Ukraine and it will even consider keeping Volodymyr Zelensky as president.

From the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Kremlin were completely against the current government staying in power in Kyiv but over time, they have decided to soften their approach. It was once again confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during the media briefing.

In the past few months, Ukraine have made a steady headway into territories previously captured by Russia and it even resulted in the Kremlin ordering Russian forces to evacuate their position in the Kherson region. The liberation of Kherson held special importance to the Ukrainian forces as it was the regions which were annexed by Russia following a series of referendums.

However, due to the constant fighting and Russia’s targeted attack on Ukraine’s power grids and infrastructure, people in Kyiv and many other regions face a harsh winter without any electricity. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the winter can be “life threating” for people in Ukraine as around 10 million of them will have to stay without electricity.