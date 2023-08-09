Russia: More than 50 injured in factory explosion near Moscow

More than 50 injured on Wednesday (August 9) in a Russian factory explosion near Moscow, the region's governor said.

The blast was reported at an optics and optical electronics factory. In a report by TASS, the emergency services said the blast appeared to have occurred in a warehouse containing pyrotechnic equipment. It had been reportedly rented by a pyrotechnics firm.

Officials in the city of Sergiyev Posad said that the blast occurred at a plant that produced optical equipment. The city is some 35 miles northeast of the capital.

Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said on state television: "Now 52 people have sought medical help. Some have slight contusions from the blast wave, some just have burns."

Videos and photos shared on social media showed massive plumes of smoke. A bright ball of flames burst on the horizon was also seen, whihc was followed by a shockwave that blew out windows from some buildings.

Vorobyov said he could not comment on the cause of the explosion but that it was being investigated.

Footage of an explosion in the Moscow region.



The factory, by the way, makes scopes and binoculars for the russian army. Or used to make.. pic.twitter.com/H1U2x9ZGdd — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) August 9, 2023 ×

One of Russia’s main military optics manufacturers, the Zagorski plant near Moscow, was rocked by a huge explosion that blew up out windows many street blocks away. Cause unknown, but the plant makes optics for missiles and aircraft, as well as night-vision goggles and scopes. pic.twitter.com/llpblKKIlr — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 9, 2023 ×

Did Ukraine do it?

There were rumours on social media forums that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone.

But citing emergency services as saying, TASS reported that the officials did not believe the blast had been caused by any Ukrainian drone attack — many of which have taken place in Moscow and the surrounding area in recent weeks and months.

(With inputs from agencies)

