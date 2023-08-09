ugc_banner

Russia: More than 50 injured in factory explosion near Moscow

Moscow, Russia Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 09, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

An explosion hit a Russian factory outside the capital Moscow. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Russian officials said he could not comment on the cause of the explosion but that it was being investigated 

More than 50 injured on Wednesday (August 9) in a Russian factory explosion near Moscow, the region's governor said. 

The blast was reported at an optics and optical electronics factory. In a report by TASS, the emergency services said the blast appeared to have occurred in a warehouse containing pyrotechnic equipment. It had been reportedly rented by a pyrotechnics firm.

Officials in the city of Sergiyev Posad said that the blast occurred at a plant that produced optical equipment. The city is some 35 miles northeast of the capital. 

trending now

Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said on state television: "Now 52 people have sought medical help. Some have slight contusions from the blast wave, some just have burns." 

Videos and photos shared on social media showed massive plumes of smoke. A bright ball of flames burst on the horizon was also seen, whihc was followed by a shockwave that blew out windows from some buildings. 

Vorobyov said he could not comment on the cause of the explosion but that it was being investigated. 

Watch this report: 

×

×

Did Ukraine do it? 

There were rumours on social media forums that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone. 

But citing emergency services as saying, TASS reported that the officials did not believe the blast had been caused by any Ukrainian drone attack — many of which have taken place in Moscow and the surrounding area in recent weeks and months. 

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Pope points out 'disruptive possibilities' of Artificial Intelligence, calls for responsible use of technology

Record rainfall in China's Beijing kills 33, 18 still missing

Hiroshima-Nagasaki at 78: Nolan's Oppenheimer has put 'atomic' focus on safe use of nuclear energy