‘Russia may single out and detain US citizens’: State Dept issues another travel advisory

Repeating its earlier warnings for Americans not to travel to Russia, the US State Department has issued another travel advisory asking its people to avoid visiting, warning that Russia “may single out and detain US citizens”.

It said that the warning was "due to the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces" as well as the potential for harassment of US citizens by Russian authorities, the travel advisory said, repeating calls for Americans travelling or living in Russia to leave "immediately", reports AFP.

The Tuesday statement was in reference to US basketball star Brittney Griner who has been kept in Russian custody for more than a month.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 for allegedly possessing an oil derived from cannabis, a charge which can result in up to 10 years in prison in Russia.

On March 18, a Russian court extended the star's detention to May 19. She is being held in a pre-trial detention centre near Moscow, where she will stay until her next court appearance.

Griner was in Russia playing for the team UMMC Ekaterinburg, which she has done for the past seven years.

Russian teams offer WNBA players like Griner an opportunity to make additional money during the US' off season.

The 31-year-old makes almost $1 million per season in Russia, according to the Associated Press.

The arrest is said to have occurred in response to the worsening relations between US and Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has imposed economic sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin in response to waging war against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)