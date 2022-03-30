Watch | Russia-Ukraine | Exclusive: Putin should be behind bars, ex-Ukraine president tells WION

Ukraine and Russia are currently involved in peace talks with Moscow promising to cut back military activity. However, former Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko believes Russia cannot be trusted.

Poroshenko served as Ukraine's president from 2014 to 2019. He led Ukraine through the first phase of the war when Russia occupied Crimea. Three years after leaving office, Poroshenko has taken on a different role - the role of a soldier. Since the invasion, Ukraine's former president has been out on the streets of Kyiv dressed in military fatigue and equipped with a weapon.

WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma spoke exclusively with Poroshenko even as he was on duty in battle fatigue on the streets of Kyiv.

WION: You have been on the frontlines since the invasion began. How are you doing? Are you safe?

Petro Poroshenko: Me, together with the Ukrainian people are soldiers now. We are doing our best to stop the Russian aggression and to throw him out from Ukrainian soil and to defend and protect our people. Now, you can hear the Russian artillery fire right now.



WION: Tell us about where you are standing at the moment - you say this site has become a symbol for Ukraine, tell us more about it and what is it like living through the war?

Poroshenko: This is the very famous trading centre near Kiev, Retroville, and the civilian housing district. Less than 10 km from here we have Russian tanks. We have fighting there as our troops are freeing Iripine from Russian occupants.

They have erased several areas that were symbol of new Ukraine, great architecture, the residential area which is completeley destroyed. And nobody can explain why they are here. But we are protecting our land, our people, our future, and we thank the world for solidarity with us. and this is why we will definitely win.

WION: As president you led the first war with Russia...Did you ever think that a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine was possible?

Poroshenko: When I was elected president, Crimea was already occupied, Donbass was already occupied. And believe me, this was not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it was a war. The volume of the operations was very big and I am proud that we stopped the Russian troops then, we released two-thirds of occupied Donbass. We protected the country through very different means, from army to diplomatic means.

I am very proud that since 2014, we created a new country and brought the Army together including Ukrainian volunteers and created a new municipality structure because of decentralisation and that is why we surprised the world. Because Putin promised that within 36 hours he would capture Kyiv. Tomorrow would be five disastrous weeks of war for Russia. For five weeks the Ukrainian Army and people have been fighting against, as they said the second biggest army in the world.

We surprised the world. We demonstrated that the Ukrainian Army is a unique unit. All the countries are against Russia. Because this is not possible, a compromise. They want us dead, the Russians want to erase Ukraine from the world map but we simply want to live. That's why it's not possible to have a compromise.

I am proud of the last eight years and I am proud of my country including my president. The Army, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian cultural and religious sphere that helped us to unite the nation.

WION: Mr Poroshenko are you safe?

Poroshenko: Nobody is safe in Kyiv but here it is definitely not safe but we have lived in these conditions for 35 days.

WION: We appreciate your courage sir to do this interview in such difficult conditions is no mean feat. In the past, you have called Russia's President Vladimir Putin "a crazy maniac". What message would you like to send to him today?

Poroshenko: I haven't changed my mind. It is impossible to explain why he is doing this. He is inadequate, unpredictable, crazy. He should be behind bars of the international criminal court

WION: What do you make of the actions of the west so far? do you believe their reluctance to act against Russian energy supplies has extended this war?

Poroshenko: I think the world has surprised Putin. I don't think Putin expected the world would be so united. We need global solidarity and several things - we need the land-lease act to supply Ukraine with everything from nutrition to ammunition. We need closed skies against Russian planes. We also need sanctions and embargo against Russia.

I would like to ask India. We definitely insist that we should stop paying to Russia money for financing the war in Ukraine because every single billion-dollar Russia will receive for their oil, they will receive $1 billion dollars a day which means more than 300 Russian tanks rolling into Ukraine for one day. We definitely welcome the decision of the United States, UK, EU and Germany to significantly decrease gas consumption and oil consumption.

It is my request to India, they say the oil is extremely cheap and it is possible to buy $25 a barrel and you buy a small portion but for one or two days of your consumption - please stop. This is the victim Ukraine asking your government. Please stop buying Russian oil.

WION: You say India is buying oil from Russia but what will you say to Europe which has bought billions of dollars worth of gas from Russia since the beginning of the invasion. Is that not a betrayal?

Poroshenko: My request to the European Union member states is exactly the same. As a former president to my friends. We need a full embargo on Russian oil and gas whether it is the European Union or India or any other nation in the world including China. It was exactly my request to the European Union.

WION: What message would you like to send to India's current prime minister Narendra Modi?

Poroshenko: Dear prime minister if you will have an opportunity and demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, we request you to stop buying Russian oil and please be the guest of Ukraine. Could you make a visit to Kiev? It will be of great symbolic importance, think about it. This is a decisive step. This will demonstrate your leadership for Ukraine dear prime minister.

This is also a disastrous humanitarian crisis. If you could send medicines for Ukrainians it would be great. A friend in need is a friend indeed.