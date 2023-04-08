Russia loses three UN elections over Ukraine war, its ‘flagrant violation of the UN Charter’

Russia has faced resounding defeat in three separate votes in the United Nations. The loss which comes over a year into the Russia-Ukraine war bears witness to the fact that the international community maintains its opposition to Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's nation bore defeat during votes in the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The first "resounding defeat" was at the hands of Romania for a seat on the Commission on the Status of Women. Estonia then beat Russia in the bid for the UN children's agency UNICEF's executive board. Furthermore, Armenia and the Czech Republic defeated Rusia in a secret ballot for membership in the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

AFP reports that after Wednesday's votes, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield remarked that the results are a "clear signal from ECOSOC members that no country should hold positions on critical UN bodies when they are in flagrant violation of the UN Charter."

While Russia faced defeat for the above-mentioned significant seats, in the voting for members of 14 commissions, boards and expert groups that ECOSOC oversees, the nation was elected to the Commission for Social Development by acclamation. The United States and the United Kingdom have reportedly dissociated their countries from the commission. The two nations claim that Russia's invasion violates international law and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Moscow was also elected to the Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting.

News agency AP reports that the UN Economic and Social Council votes follow the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) approval of six non-binding resolutions against Russia. The latest resolution was passed by the 193-member UNGA on the eve of the first anniversary of the Ukraine War. It was adopted by a vote of 141-7 with 32 abstentions and calls on Moscow to end hostilities and withdraw its forces.

(With inputs from agencies)





