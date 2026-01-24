/Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine as tripartite peace talks continue in UAE

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack early on Saturday targeting Ukraine’s two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, even as US, Ukrainian, and Russian negotiators held tripartite peace talks in the United Arab Emirates for the second day. Officials in Kyiv said one person was killed and at least 15 injured in the fresh Russian strikes.

After the fresh Russian assault on critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andriy Sybiha, said, “Peace efforts? Trilateral meeting in the UAE? Diplomacy? For Ukrainians, this was another night of Russian terror.”

“Cynically, Putin ordered a brutal massive missile strike against Ukraine right while delegations are meeting in Abu Dhabi to advance the America-led peace process. His missiles hit not only our people, but also the negotiation table.”

396 drones and missiles used in the attacks: Ukrainian air force

The mayor of Kyiv said one person was killed and four wounded, while Kharkiv’s mayor reported that 19 people had been injured during a sustained assault on the city on Saturday morning.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had used 396 drones and missiles in the attacks on Saturday, as officials warned that up to 80% of Ukraine now faced emergency power cuts in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Kyiv and other cities are facing widespread outages of heat, water, and power amid harsh winters after Russian targeted attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Temperatures in Ukraine are at sub-zero levels.

Engineers in Kyiv reported that 6,000 apartment blocks in the city were without heat on Saturday morning.

Estimates suggested that at least 1.2 million consumers were without power across the country, including 800,000 in Kyiv.

‘Air defence agreements with Trump in Davos must be fully implemented,’ says Zelensky

The Russian strikes in the middle of the first tripartite talks aimed at ending the war come as Russia continues to insist that it must control the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

Speaking after the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said agreements on air defence made with US President Donald Trump in Davos must be “fully implemented”.

“The main target of the Russians was the energy infrastructure,” Zelensky added.