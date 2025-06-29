/Russia launches 'biggest aerial attack' on Ukraine with 537 aerial weapons; multiple injured

Russia fired its largest air assault yet against Ukraine on Sunday (June 29), a Ukrainian official said, as part of an intensifying bombing campaign that further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in attempts to bring an end to the 3-year-old war. Russia launched a combined total of 537 aerial munitions against Ukraine, consisting of 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, according to Ukraine's air force. 249 were downed and 226 were lost, probably electronically jammed.

The attack was "the largest airstrike" on the nation since Russia's complete invasion started in February 2022, considering both drones and types of missiles, Ukraine air force communications head Yuriy Ihnat was quoted saying to The Associated Press. The attack hit a number of regions, among them were western Ukraine, well away from the front line. Multiple areas, such as Lviv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy, reported explosions, regional governors said.

Pointing to the bombardment, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky argued it showed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "has long decided to pursue this war, despite the international community's calls for peace". "Ukraine must reinforce its aerial defence, which is the best way to protect lives," he added, repeating his willingness to buy US-made Patriot anti-missile systems.



US President Donald Trump, who has turned Washington's policy in the war towards Moscow since reclaiming office, has been silent on the request from Kyiv. Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin on Sunday said, though, that he had spoken by phone with US counterpart John Ratcliffe.

"We agreed to call each other at any time to discuss issues of mutual interest," he said without specifying details about the discussion with the head of the CIA.