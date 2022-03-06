Russia has destroyed civilian airport in Ukraine, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday (March 6) that Russia destroyed a civilian airport in Ukraine's Vinnytsia. He said that a barrage of Russian missiles has destroyed the airport.

"I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets... The airport was completely destroyed," he said.

Several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed, shelled or hit with ballistic missiles since Russia launched its 11-day-old invasion.

But Vinnytsia is in the western area of central Ukraine, far from the Russia and Belarus borders, in an area that has seen fewer such strikes.

Zelensky took the opportunity to renew his demand that Western powers enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent more Russian attacks.

“We repeat every day: close the sky over Ukraine. Close for all Russian missiles, for Russian combat aircraft, for all their terrorists," he said.

"If you don't, if you don't give us at least planes so we can protect ourselves, there's only one thing to conclude; you want us to be killed very slowly."

On Sunday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US envoy to UN said that there would be no US troops on land or in the air in Ukraine. She was speaking on a show on US news channel ABC.

She said doing this will "escalate this war and make this an American war against the Russians.". She was speaking during ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

"We've also been very clear that we will support Ukraine in every other way possible We have provided them over a billion dollars in support over the course of the past few days,"

