Russia claims to have downed 16 Ukrainian drones in south and Crimea

Russia said on Friday (Nov 24) that it had destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones in the south of the country and over the annexed Crimean peninsula. This development came amid both sides claiming to have repelled each other's attacks in multiple directions.

Russia and Ukraine's latest updates released on Thursday said that they have hit the other side's personnel and equipment in the past 24 hours.

Russia's defence ministry said that on Thursday night, "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aerial drones against sites on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted".

"Air defence systems destroyed 16 drones, including 13 over the Crimean peninsula and three over the territory of the Volgograd region," the ministry added.

Ukraine said that it has been pressing a counteroffensive launched in June, and claimed that it has ramped up drone and missile attacks on Russian military installations in and around the peninsula.

Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, has in particular been targeted by strikes as it serves as the rear base for the Black Sea Fleet and a key supply route for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Russia attacking Avdiivka 'from all directions'

A third wave of Russian forces is attacking the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka and systematically shelling the centre of the industrial hub.

The Ukrainian head there said on Friday that the town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has faced a fierce onslaught for more than a month.

Vitaly Barabash, the head of the town, said: "The third wave (of assaults) began. They are attacking from all directions, from the flanks of the south and north, as they did before. They are attacking the industrial zone."

Avdiivka has been at the forefront of the conflict since 2014, and is part of the Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claims to have seized together with three other territories.

"They are attacking from all sides, using a lot of infantry. Machinery went to the industrial zone, because the asphalt surface allows them to do so," Barabash told state media.

