Russia claims destruction of 'large batch' of Western-supplied weapons in missile strike in Ukraine

The Russian defence ministry announced on Wednesday that they have destroyed a huge number of weapons sent by Western countries in the south-east regions of Ukraine. The operation was carried out with the help of long-range missiles and the ministry said that the mission was a major success.

Russia has expressed its displeasure over the supply of weapons from the United States and other Western countries and the foreign ministry positioned this mission as a victory for them.

"On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia aluminium plant, high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a briefing.

However, the type of weapons which were destroyed in the mission were not specified.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for more arms and ammunition from countries all around the world in order to contact the Russian forces during the ongoing invasion.

The Russian forces have taken over a major part of Mariupol and Zelensky said on Tuesday that the arms are extremely important in order to stop their progress in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The United States have pledged a huge amount of military aid to Ukraine with heavy ammunition and the new batch of Phoenix Ghost tactical drones which are currently being used by US Air Force.

However, the US and NATO have made it clear that they will not sending forces to Ukraine during the conflict.

