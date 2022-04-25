Russia unleashes string of attacks against Ukraine's rail, fuel facilities

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos, and videos.

Striking crucial infrastructure, Russia on Monday (April 25) attacked the railway and fuel facilities in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had used a Ukrainian train to visit President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Blinken, “The strategy that we’ve put in place, massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts, is having real results.”

Saw the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people firsthand during my visit to Kyiv with @SecDef Austin. During our meeting with President @ZelenskyyUA, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine as it withstands Russian aggression. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 25, 2022 ×

Russian forces have attempted to break through Ukraine's defences by continuing their attack on towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka, and Avdiivka.

The Ukrainian army believes that they are attempting to advance from the town of Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

The United Kingdom had previously praised the significant breakthrough made by the Ukrainian forces against Russia.

The country's defence's ministry said in a statement, ''Russia from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022, will unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of" civilians.''

However, after a few hours Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk said, "Unfortunately, there are no agreements on humanitarian corridors from Azovstal today."

Also read | In terms of Russia's war aims, Moscow has already failed, says Blinken

He added: "It is important to understand that the humanitarian corridor is opened by agreement of both parties. The corridor announced unilaterally does not provide security, and therefore, in fact, is not a humanitarian corridor."

Britain's defence ministry said Ukrainian troops were holed up in a steel plant located in Mariupol after unabated attacks by the Russian troops.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered the third month after Moscow attacked Kyiv on February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed the United States for trying to “split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within.”

“We want to see Ukraine remain a sovereign country, a democratic country able to protect its sovereign territory, we want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invading Ukraine,” said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.



(With inputs from agencies)