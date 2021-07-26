Russia blocked 49 Navalny-linked websites, says aide

Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny's ally said on Monday that Russia media regulator had blocked 49 websites linked to Navalny

"By the decision of the prosecutor general's office, 49 websites were blocked simultaneously," key Navalny aide Leonid Volkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Blocked websites include Navalny's main website, the website of his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), the websites of key allies and of Navalny's regional offices that disbanded earlier this year.

AFP journalists said Navalny's website was unavailable in Russia.

"The night of the long knives," Volkov wrote in reference to a bloody purge of military and political rivals launched by Adolf Hitler in Germany.

Volkov said that only site not blocked was the "Smart Voting". It talks about Navalny-proposed strategy to support candidates best placed to defeat Kremlin-linked politicians. This strategy has seen ruling United Russia Party lose a number of seats in past

Navalny is currently in jail for two-and-a-half years on old charges of fraud. He was arrested in January after he returned to Russia after receiving treatment for nerve agent poisoning he blames on Kremlin.

