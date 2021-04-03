Russia backs extending space cooperation deal with US to 2030: Report

The Russian government approved extending an agreement on cooperation in space with the United States until December 2030, news agencies cited the cabinet’s press service as saying on Saturday.

Moscow’s ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low, with US President Joe Biden saying he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a killer, who deserves to be hit with sanctions for meddling in US politics, charges the Kremlin denies.

"The agreement ...on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes will be in place until December 31, 2030," the cabinet said in a statement carried by agencies.

The US Commerce Department last month said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia, but was partially excluding certain items, such as those related to aviation and space.

Meanwhile, Russia and China unveiled plans earlier for a joint lunar space station, as Moscow seeks to recapture the glory of its space pioneering days of Soviet times, and Beijing gears up its own extraterrestrial ambitions.

Though Moscow was once at the forefront of space travel -- it sent the first man into space -- its cosmic ambitions have dimmed thanks to poor financing and endemic corruption.

It has been eclipsed by China and the United States, which have both clocked major wins in space exploration and research in recent years.

The Russian space agency Roscomos said in a statement that it had signed an agreement with China's National Space Administration (CNSA) to develop a ‘complex of experimental research facilities created on the surface and/or in the orbit of the Moon’.

The CNSA, for its part, said that the project was ‘open to all interested countries and international partners’ in what experts said would be China's biggest international space cooperation project to date.

Moscow is seeking to re-take the lead in the space race.

This year, it celebrates the 60th anniversary of Russia's first-ever manned space flight -- it sent Yuri Gagarin into space in April 1961, followed by the first woman, Valentina Tereshkova, two years later.

