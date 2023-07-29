In a high-profile summit held in Saint Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin and African leaders forged a strong alliance, vowing to advance a just and democratic multipolar world order.

This partnership also aims to combat neo-colonial practices, illegitimate sanctions, and preserve traditional moral values. Amid international scrutiny due to Russia's involvement in Ukraine, the summit showcased Africa's continued support for Russia.

A call for a balanced multipolar world order

President Putin lauded the summit's outcome, highlighting the shared commitment of the participating nations to establish a more balanced, just, and stable multipolar world order. With representatives from 49 countries, including 17 heads of state, the summit demonstrated the resolute desire to foster meaningful cooperation with Russia.

Resisting neo-colonialism and safeguarding heritage

Through a joint declaration, the leaders reaffirmed their determination to counter neo-colonialism and all forms of international confrontation within Africa. The declaration also echoed Russia's backing for African countries seeking compensation for the impact of colonial policies, including efforts to recover cultural artefacts looted during the colonial era.

Russia's withdrawal from Ukrainian grain deal

Of particular significance, the summit occurred in the aftermath of Russia's decision to withdraw from a critical grain deal that previously protected Ukrainian grain exports. The suspension of the deal raised global concerns over food stability and potential shortages. However, President Putin reassured African nations of Russia's continued commitment to supplying grain crops, both through commercial agreements and as humanitarian aid.

Strengthening cooperation in key sectors

The summit's success extended beyond symbolic gestures, as the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation across vital sectors. Notably, they discussed mutual aid initiatives, energy partnerships, and trade collaborations. As a tangible step toward financial independence, they also pledged to increasingly employ their national currencies for commercial transactions, reducing reliance on foreign currencies.

The Saint Petersburg summit culminated in a formidable alliance between Russia and African leaders, united in their pursuit of a multipolar world order and their resistance against neo-colonialism. The joint declaration's emphasis on compensating for historical injustices and preserving cultural heritage underscored the collective determination to correct past wrongs. As they strengthen collaboration in areas like trade and energy, this partnership ushers in a new chapter of strategic cooperation between Russia and Africa, reaffirming Africa's unwavering support amid global complexities.

(With inputs from agencies)