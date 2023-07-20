Russia amassing 100,000 troops to launch attack on Kharkiv: Ukraine

Russia is reportedly amassing 100,000 troops to obliterate Kyiv’s defences in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian army said, adding that

Moscow is challenging Kyiv’s defences in the eastern sector of Kupiansk as Ukrainian forces are concentrating on its counteroffensive efforts on the southern front, Ukraine’s Army Command East spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi said on Monday.

He said that Russia has gathered around 100,000 troops, 900 tanks and 555 artillery systems in the area.

“They are concentrating everything in order to break through our defence. Our soldiers are firmly on the defensive. They do not allow the enemy to seize the initiative,” Cherevatyi was quoted as saying by Politico.

Cherevaty also said that Russia had also ordered Storm-Z ex-convict battalions to prepare for battle and was firing more than 500 shells per day at Ukrainian forces around Kupyansk.

Kupyansk is a town in the northeastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Kyiv recaptured the town, which previously had a population of 25,000 people, in September last year.

Ukrainian Army Land Forces Commander General Oleksandr Syrsky also confirmed that Russia has gathered its forces to attack Kupiansk region, however, it has been unable to break through so far.

Syrsky commands Ukraine’s operations around the key battleground of Bakhmut, where Kyiv has managed to seize the initiative and retake high ground around the destroyed city after Russia occupied it earlier this year.

Russia trains guns at Black Sea coas

Meanwhile, Russia launched fresh missile attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, days after it backed out of extending the grain deal.

The missiles damaged 60,000 tonnes of grain and damaged storage infrastructure.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said a "considerable amount" of export infrastructure was out of operation, BBC reported.

He said that the 60,000 tonnes destroyed in the strike were "supposed to be loaded on a large-tonnage ship and sent through the grain corridor 60 days ago".

Hours later, Russia's defence ministry declared that from Wednesday night, any ships heading to Ukrainian ports would be viewed as potential carriers of military cargo and party to the conflict.

Some north-western and south-eastern areas of the Black Sea would be temporarily dangerous for shipping, it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said each missile strike was a blow not just to Ukraine, but to "everyone in the world striving for a normal and safe life".

(With inputs from agencies)