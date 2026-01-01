/Russia accuses Ukraine of deadly New Year's drone attack in Kherson region

On Thursday (Jan 1), Russia accused Ukraine of a deadly drone attack in the southern Kherson region, which resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people, including a child. The strike hit a hotel and cafe where civilians had gathered to celebrate the New Year in a Russian-controlled area of the region. Ukraine’s military, which has accused Russian forces of similar acts against Ukrainian civilians, has yet to issue a public comment in response to the accusations.

Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, was the first to speak about the strike in an official statement. Russia’s Foreign Ministry and several high-ranking lawmakers later described the incident as a “terrorist attack” carried out by Ukraine. News agency Reuters said it could not independently confirm either the images released by Saldo’s press office or the claims surrounding the attack. The photographs showed at least one body covered by a white sheet, alongside heavy fire damage to the building and what appeared to be blood on the ground.

According to Saldo, three Ukrainian drones hit a hotel and cafe hosting New Year celebrations in the coastal village of Khorly. He described the strike as a deliberate attack on civilians and alleged that many victims were burned to death.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said preliminary reports indicated that 24 people, including a child, were killed, while about 50 others were injured. Among the injured were six minors who were receiving hospital treatment. The ministry said the drones had intentionally targeted a location where civilians had gathered to mark the New Year, labeling the incident a war crime.