Russia accuses Armenia of trying to sever ties; Erdogan meets Azerbaijan's Aliyev

Russia accused Armenia on Monday (September 25) of severing ties in the aftermath of Yerevan claiming that Russian peacekeepers are failing to stop Azerbaijan's military offensive against Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh last week.

Russia's foreign ministry said, "The leadership in Yerevan is making a huge mistake by deliberately trying to destroy Armenia's multifaceted and centuries-old ties with Russia, and by holding the country hostage to the geopolitical games of the West."

The accusations clashed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also read: Russia places ICC president on wanted list amid allegations it tortured Ukrainians to death

Erdogan's one-day visit to Azerbaijan's autonomous Nakhchivan exclave aimed at discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues of mutual interest.

In a joint presser, Erdogan said that the successful completion of Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh a matter of pride.

He said: "It is a matter of pride that the operation was successfully completed in a short period of time, with utmost sensitivity to the rights of civilians."

He added, "I wholeheartedly congratulate the victorious Azerbaijani army for both its historic success and its humanitarian attitude towards civilians."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday slammed Moscow for refusing to intervene in the conflict.

Pashinyan said Armenia's current foreign security alliances were "ineffective" and "insufficient" after the conflict ended with Armenian-backed separatists agreeing to lay down their arms.

Moscow said Pashinyan's statement contained "unacceptable attacks on Russia".

"It is an attempt to absolve himself of the responsibility for the failures in domestic and foreign policy," its foreign ministry said.

Watch: NIA to seize properties of 19 more Khalistani extremists

Thousands flee into Armenia

Meanwhile, thousands of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh streamed into Armenia on Monday. Yerevan said that several days after the fighting, the first refugees arrived in Armenia on Sunday and 6,650 people have so far entered.

In the last three decades, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a majority-ethnic Armenian enclave within the internationally recognised border of Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE