Philippines removes Chinese ‘floating barrier’ in South China Sea after ‘special operation’

The Philippines, on Monday (September 25) said that it executed a “special operation” to remove what they described as a “floating barrier” installed by China at a prime fishing patch in the South China Sea.

This comes a day after Manila’s coastguard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources “strongly condemned” the move and accused the Chinese coastguard of preventing Filipinos from entering the area and fishing.

About the ‘special operation’

In a move which is set to stoke tension between the two countries yet again over the disputed waters, the Philippine coastguard said that at the behest of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his special task force on the South China Sea, they have removed the floating cordon.

The removal comes a day after Manila expressed outrage and shared images of the Chinese coast guard policing a long, ball-buoy barrier near the Scarborough Shoal, a rocky outcrop some 200 kilometres away from the Philippines.

ALSO READ | South China Sea: Philippines to drag China to international court for damaging coral reefs in EEZ

The site has been at the centre of sporadic flare-ups over sovereignty and fishing rights. “The barrier posed a hazard to navigation, a clear violation of international law. It also hinders the conduct of fishing and livelihood activities of Filipino fisherfolk,” said the Philippine coastguard, in a statement.

It also described the shoal as “an integral part of the Philippine national territory”.

Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela, on Sunday, said that the barriers fishermen from the shoal are being blocked by the barrier and have been deprived of carrying out fishing and other livelihood activities.

What has China said about the incident?

Earlier, on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry without making any direct mention of the floating barrier defended the actions of its coast guard as “necessary measures” after a Philippine bureau of fisheries vessel “intruded” into its waters on Friday.

“The Chinese coastguard have taken necessary measures in accordance with the law to intercept and drive away Philippine vessels, and the relevant operations are subject to professional restraint,” said the foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Debate over the shoal

The control over the disputed shoal has been a sensitive issue for China after a Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, in 2016, ruled in favour of the Philippines. After Manila took legal action against China’s claim to 90 per cent of the South China Sea which the court said had no basis under international law.

However, China has refused to recognise the landmark ruling. On Monday, Beijing reiterated its claim and said the shoal, which it calls Huangyan Island, was “China’s inherent territory,” over which it had indisputable sovereignty.

It is also worth noting that while the tribunal did not rule on sovereignty over the shoal, the site is located within the Philippines’ 322-kilometre exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and has previously said that the area is a traditional fishing site for several countries.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE