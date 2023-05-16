Ukraine claims gains in Bakhmut, shooting down Russian missiles and drones amid overnight barrage

The Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down at least six Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in an overnight missile barrage of nearly 20 missiles and drones, a weapon which Moscow has previously touted as all but unstoppable. Meanwhile, Russia said it hit “all assigned targets” in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, on Tuesday, said that their military has reclaimed about 20 square kilometres of territory from the Russian forces in the past few days around Bakhmut. This comes amid speculations that Kyiv has begun its long-promised spring counter-offensive to take back the Russian-controlled regions.

Overnight barrage of missiles

Air raid sirens were sounded across Ukraine, early Tuesday, for over three hours. After which Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov took to Twitter and wrote, “Another unbelievable success for the Ukrainian Air Forces! Last night, our sky defenders shot down SIX russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and 12 other missiles.”

It was also said that some 18 missiles were launched at Ukraine overnight where flashes and raining debris were seen in Kyiv, as per Reuters. Out of the 18 projectiles, six were Kinzhals hypersonic missiles, while others were ballistic missiles which travel at up to 10 times the speed of sound, as per media reports.

According to Ukrainian officials, all of the 18 missiles and nine drones launched by Russia overnight were destroyed. This also comes weeks after Kyiv had said it downed its first Kinzhal missile after receiving its first US Patriot air defence system in April. However, this time around Ukrainian officials did not specify which weapons were used to counter the attack on Tuesday.

Ukrainian city officials in Kyiv also reported that three people were injured by the falling debris. “It was exceptional in its density - the maximum number of attack missiles in the shortest period of time,” said the head of Kyiv’s city military administration, Serhiy Popko, as quoted by Reuters.

The Commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, also confirmed that all missiles had been successfully intercepted, adding that six Kinzhals were launched from aircraft, nine Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three Iskanders fired from land.

Russia hits targets in Ukraine

After the missile barrage, the Russian defence ministry released a statement and said that they used long-range precision-strike missiles to target storage facilities hosting “ammunition, weapons and military equipment supplied by Western countries.” It added that “all assigned targets have been hit”.

According to a report by the Zvezda military news outlet, the Russian defence minister also said that it destroyed the US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system with a Kinzhal missile.

Ukraine makes gains around Bakhmut

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar while announcing the reclamation of 20 square kilometres of territory also reiterated that Ukrainian advances around Bakhmut are not part of a broader counteroffensive planned by Kyiv and these developments should not be “taken out of context”.

“For example, within a few days, our troops liberated about 20 square kilometers from the enemy in the north and south of the suburbs of Bakhmut,” Maliar wrote on Telegram. She added that at the same time, Russia is “advancing somewhat in Bakhmut itself, completely destroying the city with artillery”.

This also comes after Moscow acknowledged that some of its forces had fallen back from the north of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut following a new Ukrainian offensive. However, Maliar also said that Russia is sending new paratroopers while “heavy battles continue with different results”.

Attacks in Ukraine’s Kherson

Ukrainian official and head of regional administration in Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, as per Reuters, said Russia launched at least 80 artillery attacks on the region including artillery attacks on the city of Kherson. At least six people, including a child, were injured when a residential area was hit.



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



(With inputs from agencies)

