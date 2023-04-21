RSF fighters agree to 72-hour ceasefire for Eid; thousands flee from Sudan to Chad

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said that it has agreed to a 72-hour “humanitarian truce” from 6:00 (local time), on Friday (April 21) coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. This comes as the United Nations refugee agency UNHRC and World Food Programme (WFP) said that between 10,000 to 20,000 people have taken refuge in neighbouring Chad.

Announcement of the ceasefire

“The truce coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr...to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families,” said the RSF, on Twitter. This comes as the Sudanese capital of Khartoum continued to be rocked by bombing and shelling on Friday, reported Reuters.

“At this moment, when citizens are preparing to receive the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the neighbourhoods of Khartoum are waking up to the bombings of aircrafts and heavy artillery in a sweeping attack that is directly targeting residential neighbourhoods,” said RSF, in a previous statement on Friday.

The fighting which began nearly a week ago between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary has since led to the death of at least 350 people, as per reports, as conflicting accounts from both sides continue. The RSF said that it acted in “self-defence” to repel a supposed coup attempt and is committed to a “complete ceasefire” during the armistice period.

Meanwhile, the army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has not mentioned anything about a ceasefire, as of now. Burhan who had posted a statement on Friday to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. "We mourn all the victims of my country and pray for the recovery of those injured and pray to God that this occasion of Eid returns in safety and peace," said the army chief, in a pre-recorded statement posted on Facebook.

However, he had earlier told Al Jazeera that he would support a truce if citizens are allowed to move freely, something that he said was being prevented by the RSF. Notably, the RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has said that he would agree to short ceasefires but they have previously failed.

Thousands flee to Chad

According to UN agencies, about 10,000 to 20,000 people have taken refuge in villages along the border inside neighbouring Chad. This comes as gunfire and explosions sounded across Khartoum, on Thursday. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a three-day ceasefire to allow civilians to reach safety.

“There was a strong consensus on condemning ongoing fighting in Sudan and calling for cessation of hostilities as an immediate priority,” said Guterres, following a meeting with the heads of the African Union, the Arab League and other organisations on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)





