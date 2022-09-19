Royal Vault isn’t Queen's final resting place. Here’s why

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Monday after almost six hours of her funeral procession.

Hundreds and thousands of mourners d lined up to pay their final respects to one of the longest-reigning monarchs of the United Kingdom.

The state funeral saw the attendance of over 2,000 people, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As the queen’s coffin was lowered the highest-ranking official in the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, broke his wand of office and the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre were placed on the high altar.

Also read | UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, laid to rest

However, the Royal Vault won’t be her final resting place. Her coffin would be relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel later on Monday evening during a private burial service, which is due to be held, reports CNN.

The Queen's coffin will join those of her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Moreover, Prince Philip’s coffin will also be relocated, so that the Queen can be laid to rest alongside her husband of 73 years.

Though the Chapel is open to the public, Monday’s private ceremony will be closed to the public. But they can visit the Queen's final resting place to pay their respects.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: