UK’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, laid to rest

Britain bid a tearful adieu to their beloved Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, bringing an end to the monarch’s 70-year reign.

Almost six hours after the funeral procession, the Queen's coffin was lowered into a vault through an opening in the floor at Windsor Castle's chapel— the resting place of many past monarchs, including her husband Prince Philip—who died last year aged 99—her King George III, IV and V, William IV and others.

Thus, the "second Elizabethan age" was symbolically brought to an end when the highest-ranking official in the royal household, Lord Chamberlain Andrew Parker, broke his wand of office and the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre were placed on the high altar.

The coffin was wrapped with the Royal Standard while the Imperial State Crown, which houses almost 3,000 diamonds, the sovereign's orb and sceptre sat atop it.

Later King Charles III left a personal handwritten atop her coffin that read, "In loving and devoted memory" and was signed Charles R — for Rex, which is Latin for king.

And before her coffin was lowered, which was by marked a lone piper playing a haunting lament, the Queen's titles were read publicly for the one last time.

"The late Most High, Most Mighty, and Most Excellent Monarch, Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, and Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter."

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth's funeral procession arrived at the west gate of the medieval abbey shortly before the service at 11 am (local time).

The dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, began the service offering prayers for her family and recognising "her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years."

The service was attended by 2,000 people, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Moreover, around 200 members of the British public previously recognised during this year's Queen's Jubilee for volunteer efforts were in attendance.

