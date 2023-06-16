Round two of E. Jean Carroll vs Trump defamation trial set for this date

A federal court in New York has set a date for a second defamation trial against former president Donald Trump brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll who received $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages last month in a jury verdict.

The trial will begin on 15 January 2024 and Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in damages this time. The timing is critical as 2024 is when the US goes into presidential polls and Trump's election campaign might be in full swing by then.

Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully argued that Carroll shouldn't have been allowed to amend the defamation lawsuit.

“We maintain that she should not be permitted to retroactively change her legal theory, at the eleventh hour, to avoid the consequences of an adverse finding against her," said Alina Habba, Trump's attorney earlier this week.

× Trump's tirade at CNN Trump's recent statements at a CNN town hall triggered Carroll to file another complaint. Notably, a day after a nine-member jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming the Elle magazine writer, he called her a 'whack job'.

He added that Carroll was telling a "made-up story" and that he didn't know her, which according to Carroll's lawyers, comes under the category of further "defamatory statements".

"Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," the complaint reads.

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll’s favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," it added.

Previously, Carroll claimed that Trump had raped her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York, in the spring of 1996.

After receiving the verdict in her favour, Carroll termed it a 'victory' for all women who are victims of sexual assault. Although the jury reached a unanimous decision regarding the defamation and sexual abuse, it did not agree with Carroll’s allegation that the former president raped her.

After the verdict, Carroll termed it a 'victory' for all women who are victims of sexual assault.

“The old view of the perfect victim was a woman who always screamed. A woman who immediately reported. A woman whose life was supposed to fold up and she’s never supposed to experience happiness again,” said Carroll.

(With inputs from agencies)