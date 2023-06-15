Trump rings in his 77th birthday with plethora of court cases awaiting him

Former US president Donald Trump rang in his 77th birthday on Wednesday after a day of heavy court proceedings. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts including espionage charges and managed to secure a release on bond. The legal woes, however, are far from over for the Republican leader.

Fulton County, Georgia and its sheriff's office have dispatched officials to Miami and New York to gather intelligence regarding allegations that Trump pressured election officials to overturn his loss in the state's 2020 election.

Notably, in one of the leaked tapes that went viral at the time, Trump was caught instructing Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” to surpass Joe Biden’s total. If the officials manage to gather ample evidence, Trump could be staring at another indictment. Stormy Daniels hush-money case Then there is the Stormy Daniels hush-money case where Trump has again pleaded not guilty. Trump is accused of having sex with Daniels right after Melania gave birth to their son Barron. He is alleged to have falsified records to conceal reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to Daniels to silence her about their alleged sexual encounters.

Also read | Trump's attempt to move 'hush money' case to federal court opposed by Manhattan DA E. Jean Carroll's defamation case Having just about settled the defamation case with E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge in New York on Tuesday granted the request to the journalist to update her lawsuit after Trump issued new comments about her. Earlier, Carroll had won $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump's recent statements at a CNN town hall triggered Carroll to file another complaint.

"Trump’s defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," read the complaint.

× Election overturning allegations Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who has charged Trump in the classified documents case is also leading the case into allegations of Trump overturning the 2020 presidential election. A federal jury has heard from witnesses, including former vice-president, Mike Pence.

Despite the plethora of court cases surrounding Trump, his popularity is yet to take a beating. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 81 per cent of Republican voters view the charges as politically motivated. Meanwhile, 43 per cent said Trump is their preferred candidate in the primary compared with 22 per cent who picked the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis.

(With inputs from agencies)