Trump's attempt to move "hush money" case to federal court opposed by Manhattan DA

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has opposed former president Donald Trump's request to transfer the Stormy Daniels "hush money" case to a federal court. Bragg's office said Trump did have the right to persuade a change in venue as he is not a federal officer.

Trump's lawyers had moved the court saying the case "involved important federal questions" and that some of the conduct occurred when he was in office.

However, Bragg said Trump could not invoke the statute reserved for federal government officials seeking to move a particular case to federal court as he was not a federal officer when the hush payment was made in 2016.

"Defendant was charged by a New York county grand jury with New York crimes for falsifying the business records of private New York enterprises while reimbursing his personal lawyer for a pre-election expenditure," Bragg said in the filing. "He does not plausibly meet the required elements to justify removal to federal court."

Trump pleads not guilty Trump has previously attacked the DA saying the case did not have any legs and that he was being dragged through the mud.

"The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the ‘department of injustice’ in Washington, DC, is investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanour, not an affair,” said Trump.

The Republican leader last month pleaded not guilty and maintained that he did not have an affair with Daniels. Trump is accused of having sex with Daniels right after Melania gave birth to his son Barron. He is alleged to have falsified records to conceal reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to Daniels to silence her about their alleged sexual encounters.

At the time the alleged affair happened, Daniels was an established adult-entertainment actress and a director. She even had several awards to her name.

The criminal trial for Trump is scheduled for March 25, 2024, when he will be in the middle of his presidential campaign. Trump has announced his candidature to secure the presidential nomination with the likes of Ron DeSantis and Tulsi Gabbard gunning for the same position.

However, despite being embroiled in a criminal case, Trump is leading the pack and is expected to sweep the primaries.

(With inputs from agencies)