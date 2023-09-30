Romania reports 'airspace breach' during Ukraine attacks, Zelensky attracts arms makers

NATO member Romania on Saturday (Sep 30) said that there was a possible airspace breach during Russia's overnight drone attacks on infrastructure in neighbouring Ukraine.



After Russia exited the deal which allowed safe grain shipments through the Black Sea, the strikes on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv and Odesa regions have been ramped up by Russia. The regions are home to vital grain-exporting infrastructure.



"Following the detection of groups of drones heading towards Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border" residents in the Galati and Tulcea municipalities were alerted, said the defence ministry, in a statement.



"The radar surveillance system ... indicated possible unauthorised entry into national airspace, with a signal detected on a route towards the municipality of Galati," it stated.

The defence ministry stated that no objects have appeared which have fallen inside the Romanian territory but they will continue the search on Saturday. Around midnight, the people living in Galati and Tulcea, which is near the port of Reni in southern Ukraine across the River Danube, were alerted and warned to take shelter. After two hours, the alert measures were lifted.



Earlier this month, air-raid shelters were built by the Romanian soldiers to protect the residents in the eastern Romanian village of Plauru after they found drone fragments in the area.

Ukraine shoots down 30 drones

The air force of Ukraine claimed to shot down 30 out of 40 Iranian-made "Shahed" drones which were launched by Russia in an overnight attack, said regional and military officials on Saturday.

The South Military command claimed that they shot down 20 drones in the central Vinnytsia region and 10 others over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south.

Spokesperson for the southern command Natalia Humeniuk, speaking to Ukrainian TV, said that Russia continued attacking port infrastructure, which included those near the Danube river, and was also trying to strike critical infrastructure facilities in other regions of Ukraine "to impact the economy".

Zelensky takes step to attract arms makers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the first International Defence Industries Forum of Kyiv so as to attract more manufacturers who will build arms in Ukraine.



"Our first task is to win this war and return a lasting and, most importantly, reliable peace to our people. We will accomplish this task through our cooperation with you," said Zelensky, in a speech at the opening on Friday (Sep 29).

"We are interested in localising the production of equipment necessary for our defence... and advanced defence systems used by our soldiers that give Ukraine the best results at the front today," he added.



The officials from more than 30 countries and 250 defence firms had collected for the forum which is being organised as Zelensky lobbies the West, seeking more arms to wage a counteroffensive against Russia.



Ukraine started its pushback to regain occupied territory in June but has accepted that its troops are slowly progressing as they encounter lines of heavily fortified Russian defences.

