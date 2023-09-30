A decisive, historic event: Putin addresses Russia on first anniversary of Ukrainian regions annexation

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the country on Saturday (Sep 30) on the first anniversary of parts of four Ukrainian regions- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia- being incorporated into Russia. In a televised address, President Putin said, "A year ago a decisive, historic and fateful event happened. Agreements of four new regions of the Federation joining Russia were signed. Millions of people of Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions made their choice - to be with their fatherland."

“This conscious, long-awaited, hard-won and truly popular decision people took together, at the referendums that were held in full compliance with international regulations,” Putin said and declared September 30 as "Reunification Day."

He added that the choice (of parts of these four regions) to join Russia was reinforced by local elections staged this month that returned officials supporting Moscow's annexation.

“I want to specially address the people of Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. I thank you for saving and passing to your children the love for the fatherland, despite all these tests. Thanks to you, your firmness and determination, Russia has become even more stronger," the Russian president further said.

Ukraine has described the annexation as temporarily occupied and says that the parts of the four regions will be liberated. It said the votes in Russian-controlled Ukraine were unlawful and part of an effort by the Kremlin to justify its attempted annexation of the land.

