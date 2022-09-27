Roe V. Wade reversal: Faculty at US college threatened with dismissal if found talking about abortion

An email sent to faculty members at the University of Idaho in the United States cautions them against giving students any kind of birth control, including condoms. Additionally, they have been warned not to bring up abortion in various contexts. They may lose their jobs if found in violation.

The instructions specify that if faculty members do provide condoms, they must do it to help "prevent the spread of STDs but not for purposes of birth control."

Faculty members were instructed to refrain from the lengthy list of actions "at all times that university employees are performing their jobs." As per Jezebel, among many other things, they're not allowed to "advertise or offer abortion services and birth control," "provide or perform an abortion," "provide facilities for an abortion or for training to provide or perform an abortion," "dispense drugs classified as emergency contraception by the FDA" (except in "the case of rape," per state law), or "refer for abortion." University of Idaho employees were warned Friday that they could be charged with a felony for talking about abortion, because of the state’s new abortion law.



They were also told *they could no longer provide birth control.*



Not just Plan B, but regular birth control. pic.twitter.com/qHJoDRzMc2 — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) September 26, 2022 × Also read | French PM vows to 'be attentive' to ensuring abortion, human rights are respected in Italy after Meloni's win In Idaho, Abortion is now a felony with a maximum sentence of five years in jail. Abortion is expressly prohibited in the state and described as "intentionally [killing] an unborn human being." Faculty members have been granted the leeway to "direct students to sources of information outside the university" and "have classroom discussions on topics related to abortion or contraception limited to discussions and topics relevant to the class subject and instructor neutrality," according to the email. Also read | ​​​​​​​Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban as court lifts decades-old injunction This comes as Republicans in South Carolina's senate are attempting to enact a bill that would make it illegal to even share information about self-managed abortion with medicine.

Speaking freely about abortion and contraception has become more difficult, only one of the many ripple effects that the Roe v. Wade decision's downfall has had on the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

