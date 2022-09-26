French PM vows to 'be attentive' to ensuring abortion, human rights are respected in Italy after Meloni's win

Following the election triumph of far-right Italian politician Giorgia Meloni, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday said that the European Union would closely follow the respect of certain human rights and would be "attentive" to the respect of women's rights such as abortion.

During her election campaign, Meloni reiterated her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for LGBT couples, however, the far-right politician consistently refuted allegations that she may roll back legislation on abortion or gay rights.

Last week European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that the EU has "tools" at its disposal to deal with nations that did not uphold EU ideals.

Echoing her remarks Borne in her interview with RMC Radio and BFM TV said: "We will be attentive, with the president of the European Commission, that these values of human rights, the respect of one another, notably the respect of abortion rights, are respected by all," reported AFP.

Borne, however, chose not to directly address the Brothers of Italy performance on Sunday, which would give the eurosceptic populist party a majority in both houses of parliament.

"I am not going to comment on the democratic choice of the Italian people," she declared.

At the helm of the country's "most right-wing government" since World War Two, Giorgia Meloni appears destined to become Italy's first female prime minister, reports Reuters.

Meloni has declared that she will uphold the nation's abortion law, which permits terminations, while also giving doctors the option to refuse to perform them.

However, as per AFP, her declaration that she wants to "give to women who think abortion is their only choice the right to make a different choice" has alarmed proponents of women's rights.

Additionally, minority groups are alarmed by her party's pledge to take additional actions to safeguard and promote Europe's "Judeo-Christian" foundations.

