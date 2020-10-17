Risk of passenger contracting COVID-19 while onboard appears very low: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that the "risk of a passenger contracting COVID-19 while onboard appears very low."

According to IATA, 1.2 billion passengers have travelled since the outbreak of the virus with 44 coronavirus cases reported in which transmission has apparently taken place due to flight journey.

A joint publication by Boeing, Airbus and Embraer has said that aircraft airflow systems control the movement of particles in the cabin which limits the spread of coronavirus.

The report stated that wearing masks can further protect a passenger from the virus even when a person is seated in close proximity. Air traffic during the pandemic has been hit globally with hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk.

IATA had earlier stated that air traffic had plunged over 75 per cent in August compared to the same period last year due to the virus outbreak as countries continued their virus restrictions.

However, domestic flights were attracting more passengers than international services. The IATA had forecasted that global traffic would not reach the pre-pandemic levels before 2024.

Amid the virus, several countries including Hong Kong have been offering "flights to nowhere" in order to boost the sagging tourism industry with Australia, Japan and Taiwan offering short flights that start and end at the same airport in order to raise cash.

Hong Kong Express had said earlier that it would offer three "nowhere" flights next month at $ 50 which was cheaper than sightseeing flights by other airlines.