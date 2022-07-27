Rishi Sunak-Liz Truss debate abandoned after TV presenter faints on air

The race to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is heating up with both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss not wasting any opportunity to push their agenda in front of the general public. However, the latest Conservative Party leadership debate on Tuesday came to an abrupt end after TV presenter Kate McCann fainted on air. The host lost consciousness in the middle of the broadcast as a loud crash was heard and the debate was taken off air instantly. TalkTV has released a statement that McCann is “doing fine” at the moment and even apologised to all of its viewers.

"We apologise to our viewers and listeners," it added in a statement.

In the aftermath of the event, both candidates expressed their support for McCann as Rishi Sunak took to Twitter to write: "Good news that you're already recovering @KateEMcCann.

"It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly."

Truss, who was making her point about her tax plans when the incident took place, also told Sky News that she is relieved to hear that McCann is recovering and praised her role in the debate.

"Relieved to hear Kate McCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end. Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the team again soon," she said.

Sunak and Truss are both going hard in the debates ahead of the crucial vote on September 5 and the main topics till now have been taxes and NHS funding. In the initial rounds of the leadership race, Sunak emerged on top with most votes while Truss made a late comeback in the fifth round.

