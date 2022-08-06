Rhine river hit as drought conditions hamper German cargo shipping

According to reports, transport prices have shot up as drought and hot weather have affected water levels in the river Rhine in Germany leading cargo vessels to reduce loads during transportation.

Reports claim shallow waters have hit shipping in Germany with some vessels sailing at twenty-five per cent capacity. German firefighters last week battled intense wildfires in eastern Germany as Europe reported record heat levels.

According to a study, climate change has cost Germany $147 billion between 2000 and 2021 with the most damage occurring in the last few years. Rhineland was hit by deadly floods last year as the study showed abnormally hot and dry summers in 2018 and 2019. At least 180 were killed as a result of flash floods a year ago, however, this year Germany has experienced extreme weather with temperatures going up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Germany experienced surging heat in June as European nations sizzled under abnormally hot condictions. Last year Europe had recorded the hottest summer on record.

River Rhine which runs along the France-Germany border has been hit by weather changes as reports indicate cargo ships taking up lesser loads to avoid hitting the bottom of the river due low water level. France has also been hit by drought amid the heatwave affecting fishermen and boat owners.

With inputs from Agencies

