Retirement age hike to 65 'not set in stone', says French PM Elisabeth Borne

The French prime minister stated on Tuesday, ahead of crucial discussions with unions, that the government is ready to be flexible on President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to increase the retirement age to 65.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the retirement age of 65 is "not set in stone" and suggested that "other solutions" could be able to assist the government to achieve its goal of balancing the pension system by 2030.

She said that the proposal, which she described as the centrepiece domestic policy of Macron's second term, will be submitted to the cabinet on 23 January before being discussed in parliament at the start of February.

The unions have outright rejected the plan's main goal, which is to raise the retirement age from the existing level of 62, and the complete specifics will be revealed on 10 January, she confirmed.

In a succession of pension changes implemented by succeeding governments on the left and right in recent decades in an effort to close budget gaps, Macron's revision would be among the most comprehensive.

The revamp was intended to be unveiled in the middle of December, but Macron postponed it so that further discussions could take place after his party's ruling party lost the majority in parliament overall in polls last year.

Later on Tuesday, Borne is scheduled to hold further meetings with unions.

(With inputs from agencies)