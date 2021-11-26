Resistance to HIV drug on rise, finds WHO report

According to a new report by WHO, HIV drug resistance is on the rise. The report has also found that the number of people with the virus being treated with antiretrovirals has also increased to 27.5 million. It has witnessed an annual increase of two million.

The HIV drug-resistance report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said four out of five nations with high rates have seen success in suppressing the virus with antiretroviral treatments.

The study also found a rise in nations reaching a 10 per cent threshold of resistance to a class of drugs. The WHO said, it underlined the need for a move to an alternative treatment, which was recommended since 2019.

In 21 out of 30 nations surveyed in the study, the resistance exceeding the 10% threshold was reported.

The surveys in 10 sub-Saharan African nations showed that switching from non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors was important for children. Nearly half of infants were diagnosed with carrying the drug-resistant HIV.

Meg Doherty, director, WHO’s global HIV, hepatitis and STI programmes, said the report holds nations accountable for monitoring drug resistance and ensuring effective treatment for patients.

(With inputs from agencies)