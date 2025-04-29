A man who got stranded on Mount Fuji and had to be rescued did not learn his lesson and returned to the peak the next week. As strange as it might sound, the climber took a second trip to look for his phone. The first time he found himself in a lurch was at a height of 12,388 feet. Rescue teams were alerted, after which a helicopter pulled him up and returned to safety, CNN reported.

Advertisment

The second time was at a height of 9,842 feet when he started experiencing altitude sickness. Once again, rescue officials scrambled and brought him back.

The incident happened with a 27-year-old Chinese university student who surprisingly decided to climb the mountain during off off-season. As per the mountain’s website, "The 2025 climbing season is scheduled to start in early July and end in early September."

Also Read: Mount Fuji remains snowless for longest time, breaking 130-year record

Advertisment

Since the mountain is not officially open to hikers, all the signposts have also been removed.

The student, who found himself in the middle of nowhere, has not been named. The first time it happened was after he lost his crampons, a kind of spiked cleat that lets a hiker safely move in icy environments. After he was rescued, he realised that he had forgotten his phone at the spot.

A few days later, he went back to look for it. However, since he failed to climb to the same height the second time, it seems his efforts went in vain, and his phone remains on Mount Fuji.

Advertisment

Mount Fuji hiking regulations

The hiking season on Mount Fuji begins in the summer. Fresh guidelines have been issued for the coming season, including increased fees. Climbers would have to pay 4,000 yen ($28) to obtain a permit and book slots online. There is also a limit of 4,000 visitors per day since authorities have struggled with overcrowding.

The fees is double of what was charged in 2024 and would deter those seeking to climb Mount Fuji just for kicks. Other problems include hikers wearing incorrect climbing gear, carrying the wrong gear and not having enough water.