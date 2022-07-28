Republicans threaten Google: Include 'anti-abortion' crisis pregnancy centres in results for abortion or else

The American nightmare is getting worse. A few weeks back, the United States' esteemed Supreme Court overturned a monumental judgement 'Roe V. Wade' which basically took away the nation's women's autonomy over their own bodies. Now seventeen Attorney Generals want to manipulate how internet search answers these women's queries regarding Abortion centres. In the letter, top Republicans have called out Google's "monopoly power in the markets for search services" and have pushed for the inclusion of crisis pregnancy clinics that actually oppose abortion in search results for "abortion."

As per Jezebel, "crisis pregnancy centres are faith-based organizations that prey on people struggling with unwanted pregnancies. They advertise heavily on Google and social media and aggressively try to dissuade people from having abortions by pushing dangerous disinformation."

Watch | YouTube removes misleading content on abortion procedures

Texas AG Ken Paxton was one of 17 Republican state attorneys general who addressed the firm in a letter dated July 21. The letter was made public on Tuesday (July 26).

"We trust that you will treat this letter with the seriousness these issues require, and hope you will decide that Google’s search results must not be subject to left-wing political pressure, which would actively harm women seeking essential assistance," said the letter.

Also read | Republican politician tells college students 'nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb'

It further goes on to threaten Google "We wish to make this very clear to Google and the other market participants that it dwarfs: If you fail to resist this political pressure, we will act swiftly to protect American consumers from this dangerous axis of corporate and government power."

In June some democrat leaders had written to the media giant urging it to stop showing anti-abortion centres in searches for "abortion". This letter was sent after a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate revealed that in "abortion-hostile" states, 40 per cent of Google Maps Search results for “abortion” led people to crisis pregnancy centres.

Also read | Roe v. Wade: Google location history of women remains vulnerable; YouTube to censor false videos on abortion

An undercover investigation by the publication Jezebel had previously described the ongoings at these crisis pregnancy centres: "I was told abortions increase the risk of miscarriage. I was told an abortion could rip a hole in my cervix, causing my intestines to be pulled through it. Again and again, I was told an abortion could be fatal. Only the risks were described."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.