Republican politician tells college students 'nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb'

A US conservative politician while speaking to college students at a gathering in Florida ridiculed the American pro-choice movement and said that ugly women shouldn't worry about an abortion. Matt Gaetz who himself is under federal investigation over charges of statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl and sex trafficking made the revolting statement while talking to a bunch of teenagers at a right-wing student conference in Tampa, Florida. Referring to the pro-choice rallies as "pro-murder" the Republican said: "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

He went on to make degrading comments on the bodies of women and even resorted to fat-shaming.

"They’re like, 5’2”, 350 pounds, like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking – march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v Wade."

He also gave unsolicited advice to the "odious" pro-life people: "A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day. Swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”

Feminist media outlet Jezebel slammed the speech and called it "cartoonishly misogynist". It points out that for Gaetz calling women unattractive is the "go-to schtick".

Soon after the SCOTUS decision was leaked in May, he tweeted "How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?"

A long-time ally of former US President Donald Trump, Gaetz as per a New York Times report paid a 17-year-old girl to have sex and travel with him.

