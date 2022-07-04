Roe vs Wade overturn: 10-year-old rape survivor forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for abortion

A case of a 10-year-old and six weeks pregnant rape survivor from Ohio in USA, who had to travel all the way to Indiana for termination of her pregnancy has put a spotlight on potential hardships millions in the country could face due to the overturning of Roe vs Wade. The landmark judgment, delivered in the year 1973, was overturned recently by US Supreme Court. It has resulted in American women losing the constitutional backing for abortion. Many US states have immediately banned abortions after Supreme Court verdict.

Dr Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist told Columbus Dispatch that she received a call from colleague in Ohio who works with abuse survivors. The colleague asked for Dr Bernard's help for the girl. Abortion procedure has not been banned in Indiana yet, but state lawmakers are likely to do so soon. A special session of the assembly is due to convene later this month.

Dr Bernard said that her clinic and other abortion providers are receiving increased number of patients who are coming from neighbouring states where abortions are banned.

“It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” said Dr Bernard as quoted by Columbus Dispatch.

