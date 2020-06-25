Republican senator blocks US bill to punish Beijing over national security law at White House request

Republican senator Kevin Cramer has blocked a United States bill to punish Beijing over Hong Kong national security law at the request of White House, according to Politico.

As a result, the bipartisan bill, which would have imposed mandatory sanctions over China’s continued incursions into Hong Kong’s internal affairs, is stalled on Capitol Hill even as it has broad bipartisan support.

On June 2, Cramer had signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill to punish China for undermining Hong Kong’s independence.

The episode, which had not been previously reported, underscores the uphill battle for Congress’ China hawks as they push the Trump administration to punish Beijing over an array of issues, from Hong Kong to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even for us, this is dysfunctional," Cramer acknowledged on Wednesday, a week after he objected to the bill's unanimous passage on the Senate floor, after a last-minute plea from the Trump administration.