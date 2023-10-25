Republican Mike Johnson becomes Speaker of the US House of Representatives

Representative Mike Johnson, a Republican from the US state of Louisiana secured the gavel and became the new Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, on Wednesday (Oct 25), ending weeks of chaos in Congress and GOP infighting.

Johnson has managed to secure the gavel with 220 votes nearly three weeks after Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster.

Notably, the 51-year-old representative from Louisiana who is also the vice chairman of the House Republican Conference was the party’s fourth nominee for the post of speaker.

Meanwhile, 209 votes were in favour of the top Democrat in the chamber, Hakeem Jeffries.

“We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad,” said Johnson shortly after the vote.

In his first act as the speaker, Johnson said he would introduce a resolution supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas militants.

"The first bill that I'm going to bring to this floor in just a little while will be in support of our dear, dear friend Israel, and we're overdue in getting that done," said the Louisiana congressman, during his acceptance speech.

The Louisiana lawyer backed by former US President Donald Trump was first elected in 2016 and is said to be the least experienced House speaker in decades.

Johnson is best known as the author of the unsuccessful Republican bid to get the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election where Trump lost.

Lawmakers from the other side of the aisle have previously blasted Johnson for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as his stance on abortion and gay marriage.

Appointment ends weeks of chaos

The lower chamber of the US Congress witnessed weeks of chaos after McCarthy was ousted on October 3 by a small group of hardline Republicans after he made a deal with Democrats to avert a government shutdown.

The uncertainty also helped push the US government’s borrowing costs, as they have reported a record $1.7 trillion deficit for the most recent fiscal year, in part due to higher interest payments.



Republicans hold a narrow majority of 221-212 and with the ongoing GOP infighting, they have struggled to elect a new Speaker.

Over the past few weeks, this division was on display after they nominated three candidates for speaker – Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan and Tom Emmer – all of whom failed to garner the 217 votes needed for the job.

Johnson had become the Republican nominee after a representative from the US state of Minnesota, Emmer, abandoned his bid hours after he was chosen as the latest GOP nominee for the job.

Emmer reversed course after Trump objected to his nomination and hardliners in the House denied the party leader the votes he would need for the gavel, reported the Associated Press.