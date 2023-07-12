Republican Mayra Flores announces bid to reclaim Texas House seat

Mexican-born Mayra Flores, a former Republican Representative, has declared her candidacy for Texas's 34th Congressional District, media reports said. This sets the stage for a rematch against incumbent Democrat Vicente Gonzalez.

In the 2022 midterm elections, she was defeated by Gonzalez with a margin of over 8 points. The redistricting process also contributed to a more favorable environment for Democrats in the district.

Flores made her announcement on the show "Fox & Friends," emphasising her commitment to representing the people of South Texas and addressing issues such as border security, empowering border patrol agents, and combating child trafficking.

“I am announcing for Congress. We are taking back our seat,” she said adding, “We will flip this district and take back what is ours in 2024.”

In her campaign ad, Flores highlighted her family's connection to the Rio Grande Valley, where she and her father worked in the cotton fields.

She aims to leverage her deep roots in the community to garner support.

Flores initially won a special election in June last year to fill the state’s old 34th Congressional District. It came after the seat was left vacant by former Democratic Representative Filemon Vela, who resigned to work at a law firm. Latinos shift Her win was celebrated among conservatives. It was interpreted as a signal of a rapid Latinos shift towards the Republican Party in Texas.

“Our values align with the Republican Party. Our values align. I am pro-God, pro-life, pro-family,” she said Tuesday. “The Democrat Party stands against everything we stand for.”

According to the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report, the House district is rated as "likely Democrat" for the upcoming 2024 election. Poll in favour of Mayra Flores The National Republican Congressional Committee had been actively involved in persuading Flores to launch another campaign.