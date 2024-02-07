Republican-led $17.6 billion Israel-only aid bill rejected in US House

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday (Feb 6) voted against a standalone $17.6 Israel aid bill brought by the Republicans. The bill was aimed at thwarting an all-encompassing Senate border security bill that would provide additional aid to both Ukraine and Israel as well as secure the southern border - introduced over the weekend.

Although the House voted 250-180 in favour of the bill, it was short of the two-thirds majority needed to approve it under a fast-tracked legislative process. The failure of the bill to get through the House marked another embarrassment for Speaker Mike Johnson after the Homeland security chief narrowly survived impeachment in the same chamber, minutes ago.

Earlier on Monday (Feb 5), the Senate agreed on a bipartisan $118 billion deal that attempts to overhaul the immigration policy and provide foreign emergency aid to friendly nations, currently in crisis.

Despite the bill receiving a rare bipartisan nod in the Senate, Johnson said it would be "dead on arrival" in the chamber.

While not being involved in the thick of things, former president Donald Trump has been pulling the strings from outside and egging his GOP lawmakers to dump the bill.

The standalone bill was an attempt by the Republicans to move quickly to support Israel with the leaders insisting it was not a political stunt. However, the Democrats believe otherwise.

"This accomplishes nothing and delays aid getting out to our allies and providing humanitarian relief. Our allies are facing existential threats and our friends and foes around the globe are watching, waiting to see how America will respond," said Democrat leader Rosa DeLauro.

Even if the bill was passed in the House, experts believe the Senate would have not taken it up as President Joe Biden threatened to veto it on Monday, calling it a “cynical political manoeuvre”.

"The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President’s desk," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

The Democrat-led bill earmarks $14 billion for Israel and $60 billion for Ukraine in foreign aid while diverting $20 billion to shore up the southern US borders. Republicans have batted against this bill saying it is "insufficient" on all counts.