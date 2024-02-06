Trump stands in way of $118bn immigration, Ukraine and Israel package deal, passed by Senate

The US Senate on Monday (Feb 5) agreed on a bipartisan $118 billion deal that will overhaul the immigration policy as well as provide emergency aid for Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Despite the bill receiving a rare bipartisan nod in the Senate, its future remains clouded in doubt as the Republican-dominated House of Representatives is expected to tank it, with former president Donald Trump leading the charge.

Of the total amount, $20 billion has been earmarked for shoring up the border areas to prevent illegal migration while the foreign aid package includes $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

The US will go to polls in November this year with Biden expected to square up against Trump in all likelihood. Sensing that Biden might score an important political victory, Trump has begun influencing the Republican leaders in the House, arguing that measures in place to address the illegal migration issue were inefficient.

"Don't be STUPID!!! We need a separate Border and Immigration Bill. It should not be tied to foreign aid in any way, shape, or form!" said Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

"This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats and a Death Wish for The Republican Party," he added.

Watch | US: Senate negotiators reach bipartisan deal on border policy × Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson House has already said the House would reject the bipartisan Senate bill, and instead vote this week on a measure providing aid only to Israel.

After reports emerged of a Republican showdown, President Biden said he would veto the standalone bill backed by GOP lawmakers.

"The Administration strongly encourages both chambers of the Congress to reject this political ploy and instead quickly send the bipartisan Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act to the President’s desk," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

Biden has justified the contents of the bill, concerning the immigration policy saying it will give him authority to “shut down” the border when it gets overwhelmed. He added the bill makes the asylum process “fairer and more efficient” while expediting work permits for those already in the US.

However, Trump has repeatedly attacked the Democrats by pointing to the statistics which show migrant encounters reached a record high of 302,000 in December alone at the southern border. As for Ukraine aid, Trump has been against the war as well as the billions of dollars sent to President Volodymyr Zelensky's government from the outset.