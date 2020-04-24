Reports on Kim's ailing health incorrect, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was unwell.

He said that the media reports claiming that Kim was ''ailing'' are ''incorrect'' and those media organisations are using ''old documents" to fool the audience.

Trump declined to say if he had direct knowledge from North Korea that Kim was fine.

US official, on Monday reported that Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery after an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, separately said that Kim underwent a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month and was recovering at a villa in North Pyongan province.

It said that Kim, who is in his mid-30s, had needed urgent treatment due to heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue.

Trump's denial of the report came two days after he declined to comment on the matter, saying only that he wished Kim well.

South Korea, which is still technically at war with the North, earlier said it had seen no unusual movements in its neighbor.

"I hope he's not in medical trouble. I hope he's not. I have gotten along very well with him," Trump said Thursday.

Trump declined to state when he was last in touch with Kim, saying ''we have a good relationship with North Korea.''

Trump has met Kim three times in historic summitry and has voiced admiration for him, although hopes have dimmed for reaching a comprehensive agreement.