Reports of Russia stealing Ukraine grain 'credible', says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (June 6) called reports of Russia stealing Ukrainian grain 'credible. This allegation has already been made by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"There are credible reports... that Russia is pilfering Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit," Blinken said at a State Department conference on food security issues arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

"Now, Russia is hoarding its food exports as well," Blinken added, outlining the reasons for the sharp surge in global prices for wheat and other grains, and looming shortages.

Blinken noted that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was having 'devastating impact on global food security since Ukraine was "one of the breadbaskets of the world"

The New York Times reported Monday that a number of freight vessels have departed Russia-controlled ports with what US officials have described as "stolen Ukrainian grain."

The report said that the United States has alerted 14 countries, mostly in Africa, about the shipments, as many of them are dependent on grain imports and already face severely constrained supplies.

Pics | Russia-Ukraine conflict: Finnish women take up weapons 'just in case' of an attack

Blinken said that Russian navy was taking effort to 'blackmail' the world in supporting Russia's war by blocking grain carriers from leaving the Black Sea port of Odessa.

"Right now a Russian naval blockade in the Black Sea is preventing Ukraine's crops from being shipped to their normal destinations," he said.

"There is somewhere around 20 million tonnes of wheat that is trapped in silos near Odessa, and in ships literally filled with grain that are stuck in the Odessa port because of this Russian blockade."

Blinken said it was a deliberate strategy by Russian President Vladimir Putin to force the rest of the world "to give in to him," and eliminate sanctions on russia.

"In other words, quite simply put, it's blackmail," Blinken said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE