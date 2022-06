Tradition of wartime volunteering among women

Spurred on by the invasion, Finland broke with decades of domestic defence and security policy last month when it applied for membership in the NATO military alliance.

Finland's Women's National Emergency Preparedness Association said demand for their courses had shot up since February.

"Right after the war broke out, our phones started ringing and emails were flying in ... and of course the demand for training went up," said Suvi Aksela, the association's head of communications.

The trend is in keeping with Finland's long tradition of wartime volunteering among women who, in contrast to men, are not required to do military service.

Around 19 per cent of Finland's 13,000 professional military personnel are women, according to data from the military, although only 1-2% of conscripts are female.

(Photograph:Reuters)