/Removal of US sanctions, compensation for damages and more: Here’s what’s inside Iran’s 14-point plan to end war

Iran has formally responded to a US-backed 9-point proposal with a detailed 14-point plan, setting out its conditions for ending ongoing hostilities, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The response, delivered through Pakistani mediators, signals Tehran’s push for a broader and more permanent resolution rather than a temporary pause in fighting. While Washington had proposed a two-month truce, Iran has rejected the idea of an extended ceasefire, insisting that all core issues be resolved within 30 days.

US President Donald Trump reacted cautiously, saying he would review the proposal but expressed scepticism over its viability. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said Tehran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over decades and added that it was difficult to imagine the proposal being acceptable.

What’s inside the 14-point proposal?

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According to Tasnim, Iran’s 14-point proposal outlines a comprehensive framework aimed at ending the conflict across multiple fronts, including regional tensions involving Lebanon. The plan calls for firm security guarantees to prevent future military action against Iran and demands the withdrawal of US forces from surrounding regions.

It also seeks the lifting of naval restrictions and blockades, alongside the release of frozen Iranian assets held abroad. Tehran has further demanded compensation for damages linked to sanctions and sustained military pressure. Economically, the proposal presses for the removal of all US and international sanctions.

A key element of the plan includes establishing a mechanism to govern the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint, with the aim of ensuring stability and uninterrupted maritime flows.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the proposal, conveyed via Pakistan, is designed to “permanently end the imposed war”. He added that “the ball is in America’s court” to decide between diplomacy and confrontation, Tasnim reported. Tehran is now awaiting an official response from Washington.

Despite acknowledging that “they want to make a deal”, Trump reiterated concerns about Iran’s leadership, describing it as “very disjointed”. He also signalled that military options remain on the table, warning that if Iran “misbehave… it’s a possibility that could happen”.